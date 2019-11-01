Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at the request of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin late on Nov 1.

In the phone talks, the two sides had earnest and constructive discussions on properly addressing each other's core concerns, and reached principled consensus.

The two sides also discussed next arrangements for the consultations.

Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang, and Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe also joined the talks.