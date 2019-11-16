Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at the request of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Nov 17.
During their talks, the two sides had constructive discussions on each other's core concerns in the 'phase one' deal, and agreed to maintain close communication.
Disclaimer
The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2019 02:09:00 UTC