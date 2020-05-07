Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on May 8.

The two sides agreed that they should enhance macroeconomic and public health cooperation, create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for the implementation of the China-US phase-one trade deal, and strive for positive outcomes.

They also agreed to maintain communication and coordination.