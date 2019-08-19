Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, Uzbek FMs hold talks on ties

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with visiting Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Aug 19, calling on the two countries to further enrich their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting China and Uzbekistan are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, Wang said the two sides are enjoying solid political mutual trust and fruitful Belt and Road cooperation, and firmly supporting each other on issues concerning their core interests.

China will work with Uzbekistan to deepen all-round cooperation, and continue to enrich their comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

The two countries should create greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Uzbekistan's national development strategy, expand trade and investment cooperation, improve the connectivity construction, conduct more frequent people-to-people exchanges and deepen anti-terrorism cooperation, Wang said.

Kamilov said Uzbekistan firmly abides by the one-China policy, stands with China on issues concerning China's core interests.

Uzbekistan supports the de-radicalization measures in China's Xinjiang, he said, adding that no foreign country has the right to interfere in China's internal affairs.