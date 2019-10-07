Central People Government of People Re : Chinese chief trade negotiator invited to hold new round of trade consultations in US

Log in
Chinese chief trade negotiator invited to hold new round of trade consultations in US

10/07/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

BEIJING - At the invitation of the US side, Vice-Premier Liu He will lead a Chinese delegation to visit Washington for a new round of the China-US high-level economic and trade consultations from Oct 10 to 11.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, will hold the economic and trade consultations with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Key members of the Chinese delegation includes Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang, Vice-Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and Vice-Finance Minister Liao Min, Vice-Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, Vice-Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Zhijun, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Agricultural Work Leading Group and Vice-Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun, and Vice-Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 02:21:05 UTC
