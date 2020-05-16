Central People Government of People Re : Chinese commercial banks' bad loan ratio rises to 1.91%

BEIJING - Chinese commercial banks' bad loan ratio rose slightly in the first quarter, data from the banking regulator showed.

The nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio of commercial banks stood at 1.91 percent at the end of the first quarter, up 0.05 percentage points from the data seen at the end of last year, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

Outstanding bad loans from commercial banks amounted to 2.61 trillion yuan (about $368.1 billion).

The data also showed the total assets of China's banking industry reached 302.4 trillion yuan in the first quarter, up 9.5 percent year-on-year.

The lenders' capital adequacy ratio and liquidity coverage ratio came in at 14.53 percent and 151.53 percent, respectively.

By the end of the first quarter, outstanding loans to small and micro businesses extended by the banking sector amounted to 38.9 trillion yuan.