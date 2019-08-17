Central People Government of People Re : Chinese financial institutions report net FDI inflows in Q2

BEIJING - China's financial institutions, including banks, insurers and securities firms, saw net investment inflows from overseas investors in the second quarter of the year, according to the country's foreign exchange regulator.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China's financial institutions came in at $4.63 billion during the period, while $3.14 billion of investment flowed out, resulting in a $1.49 billion net inflow, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

China's financial institutions made a net overseas investment of $1.1 billion during the period.

SAFE has been publishing data on a quarterly basis since 2012 to increase the transparency of foreign exchange statistics.