Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese leaders send congratulatory messages to Cambodia’s Hun Sen on election victory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:16am CEST

BEIJING - General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen for his party's victory in the recent general elections.

In his message, Xi said it's glad to see that in recent years, under the leadership of the Cambodian government led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, the country has achieved political stability, fast economic growth, rising international status and remarkable success in various areas.

We believe that the Cambodian People's Party will continue to unite and lead the Cambodian people to pursue a development path that suits its own national reality, promote economic growth, improve people's livelihood, strengthen national unity, and make greater contribution to the country's prosperity, people's happiness and regional stability and development, Xi said.

The Communist Party of China attaches great importance to its friendly cooperation ties with the Cambodian People's Party, and is willing to enhance the political guidance on bilateral relations through inter-party exchanges, deepen experience sharing on governance and party running, push forward the development of China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, in order to benefit the two countries and their two peoples, and promote regional and global prosperity and progress, Xi said.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang also sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen.

In his message, Li said China and Cambodia are good neighbors and good partners. China will as always support Cambodia in preserving stability, speeding up development and improving people's livelihood, Li said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 01:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04aChina commerce ministry says new round of trade talks to be held with U.S. in late August
RE
03:56aU.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid
RE
03:54aU.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid
RE
03:46aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Low Average Earnings Growth Continues (Media Release)
PU
03:46aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.4 per cent (Media Release)
PU
03:23aTRUMP SAYS HIS STEEL TARIFFS WILL SAVE THE U.S. INDUSTRY : Wsj
RE
03:16aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese leaders send congratulatory messages to Cambodia’s Hun Sen on election victory
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aJapan export growth slows as U.S.-bound shipments fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5MIMEDX GROUP INC : MIMEDX : Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.