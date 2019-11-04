Central People Government of People Re : Chinese mainland rolls out measures to further boost economic, cultural ties with Taiwan

BEIJING - The State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and the National Development and Reform Commission unveiled measures to further promote economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait on Nov 4.

Known as the '26 measures,' they are effective from the day of their promulgation, according to an official statement.

Thirteen of the 26 measures are about ensuring that enterprises from Taiwan receive the same treatment as those from the mainland, including investing in or participating in projects of major technological equipment, 5G, circular economy, civil aviation, theme parks and new types of financial institutions.

The same treatment for enterprises from Taiwan also applies to policies of financing, trade remedy, export credit insurance, import and export facilitation and standard formulation.

The other 13 measures concern the same treatment for compatriots from Taiwan as those from the mainland, providing further facilitation and support for Taiwan compatriots in areas of consular protection, agricultural cooperation, transportation, telecommunications charges, qualifications for house purchase, culture and sports, professional title evaluation, and admissions and examinations, the statement said.

Building on the '31 measures' that the mainland rolled out in February 2018 to promote cross-Strait economic and cultural ties, the latest measures further reflect the mainland's vision of making development people-centered in its Taiwan work, treating Taiwan compatriots as equals and benefiting them in the same way as mainland residents, the statement said.

The 26 measures will further help Taiwan enterprises accelerate technological innovation, reduce overall costs, seize development opportunities and achieve better development, it added.

The new measures will create a better environment and better conditions for Taiwan compatriots to study, work and live, promote integrated development and protect Taiwan compatriots' legitimate rights and interests, according to the statement.