Central People Government of People Re : Chinese president arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit

Chinese president arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit

11/13/2019 | 06:30pm EST

BRASILIA - President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia on Nov 12 for the 11th BRICS summit.

The summit of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is held in the capital of Brazil from Nov 13 to 14.

In Brasilia, Xi is also scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum and the BRICS leaders' dialogue with the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank.

Xi will also hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, and meet with leaders of other participating countries to exchange views on bilateral ties and on cooperation within the BRICS framework.

Before traveling to Brazil, Xi paid a state visit to Greece.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 23:29:05 UTC
