Central People Government of People Re : Construction on China-Russia cross-border logistics hub begins

HARBIN - Construction on a China-Russia cross-border logistics hub has begun in Heihe, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province.

The China-Russia cross-border Heihe-Yuexing logistics hub covers about one square kilometer and will be built with an investment of about 3 billion yuan ($423.4 million), local authorities said.

Upon completion, the hub will mainly perform logistics and warehousing functions, supplemented by intelligent management, commerce finance and public service.

The project will also integrate resources including containers, construction materials, facilities and equipment, and agricultural products, as it aims to establish an intelligent logistics platform in Heihe, focusing on China-Russia border trade.

The hub, as an important infrastructure, is of great significance for the Heihe section of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone and will provide support for its development, said Qin Enting, Heihe's Party chief.

On Aug 26, China announced a master plan for six new pilot free trade zones in a strategic move to press ahead with reform and opening up in the new era. China's northeastern region now has two pilot free trade zones - one in Liaoning and the other in Heilongjiang.