Central People Government of People Re : Cuba, China ink radio, TV cooperation deal

HAVANA - The Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT) and China's National Radio and Television Administration on Nov 13 signed a cooperation agreement in Havana to exchange broadcast content.

The agreement paves the way for Cuban programs to be aired in China and vice versa.

'Such an important partnership agreement as the one we signed today is a reflection of how we are also strengthening and bolstering ties in content creation,' ICRT President Alfonso Noya said at the signing ceremony.

Nie Chenxi, head of China's National Radio and Television Administration, agreed that the accord is of cultural and political significance, and presented Noya with a drone donated to the Cuban television system, as well as Chinese audiovisual material for Cuban audiences.

Bilateral cooperation in broadcast media began in 2013 when Cuba gradually began to transition from analog to digital TV with the technical and financial help of China.