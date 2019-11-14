Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Cuba, China ink radio, TV cooperation deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:00pm EST

HAVANA - The Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT) and China's National Radio and Television Administration on Nov 13 signed a cooperation agreement in Havana to exchange broadcast content.

The agreement paves the way for Cuban programs to be aired in China and vice versa.

'Such an important partnership agreement as the one we signed today is a reflection of how we are also strengthening and bolstering ties in content creation,' ICRT President Alfonso Noya said at the signing ceremony.

Nie Chenxi, head of China's National Radio and Television Administration, agreed that the accord is of cultural and political significance, and presented Noya with a drone donated to the Cuban television system, as well as Chinese audiovisual material for Cuban audiences.

Bilateral cooperation in broadcast media began in 2013 when Cuba gradually began to transition from analog to digital TV with the technical and financial help of China.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 02:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45pKAROON ENERGY : "Stena Forth" Drillship Contract signed
PU
10:34pQantas completes 'double sunrise' test flight from London to Sydney
RE
10:25pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : publishes Electricity Transmission Ring-fencing Discussion Paper
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Ten Months of 2019
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went Up by 7.2 percent in October 2019
PU
10:15pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : International Energy Agency report shows major role for natural gas
PU
10:06pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
10:04pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Cuba, China ink radio, TV cooperation deal
PU
09:58pNIKKEI : Scorecard of Japan's 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group