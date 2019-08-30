Central People Government of People Re : Culture ministers of China, Japan, ROK discuss cooperation

INCHEON - At the 11th China-Japan-ROK Cultural Ministers' Meeting held here on Aug 30, the three ministers of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (ROK) exchanged in-depth views on further promoting practical cooperation in cultural areas.

Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang and his ROK and Japanese counterparts Park Yang-woo and Masahiko Shibayama addressed the meeting. Among the attendees were Chinese ambassador to the ROK Qiu Guohong and Japanese ambassador to the ROK Yasumasa Nagamine.

The three ministers reviewed the progress made since their 10th meeting and jointly signed the Incheon Declaration.

The meeting also designated China's Yangzhou, ROK's Suncheon and Japan's Kitakyushu as Culture Cities of East Asia 2020. Bilateral culture ministerial meetings were also held on the sidelines of the meeting.

The China-Japan-ROK Cultural Ministers' Meeting is one of the important ministerial meeting mechanisms among China, Japan and the ROK. The meeting offers a good platform for the three ministers to exchange opinions on a regular basis.

With the concerted efforts of the three parties, the previous meetings have played a positive role in strengthening cultural communication and cooperation among the three countries, and this year's 11th meeting will continue to push forward practical cooperation in culture fields among China, Japan and the ROK.