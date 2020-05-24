Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Defense minister asks military to step up training, modernization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 05:58am EDT

State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, also a member of the Central Military Commission, attended the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Forces to review the 2020 Government Work Report at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 23.

Wei fully affirmed the laudable social and economic developments last year and the significant strategic achievements made in COVID-19 prevention work.

Against an unprecedented slew of challenges arising, the Chinese government should face difficulties, stay an unswerving stickler for pragmatic work, ensure the victory of the uphill battle of poverty alleviation, and eventually usher in a moderately prosperous society nationwide, he said.

Faced with the complicated national security situation, China should further implement military strategic guidelines of the new era, with a swing of supporting forces flanking the related work, highlighting political forces, reform, scientific research, talent cultivation, and legislation.

China's military forces should be ready for battles at any time, step up military training, boost actual combat capacity, and steadfastly uphold national sovereignty, security, and interests, Wei said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 09:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aChina tells U.S. to stop wasting time in coronavirus battle
RE
05:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Defense minister asks military to step up training, modernization
PU
05:45aSummer Jobs Dry Up and Teens Face Highest Unemployment in Decades
DJ
05:45aState and Local Budget Woes Create Drag for Economic Recovery Prospects
DJ
05:44aIraq Turns to Neighbors to Ease Economic Strains
DJ
05:08aBWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Philippine unions fight wage and benefit cuts, rights castration
PU
03:54aThose who want China to pay virus compensation are daydreaming-diplomat
RE
03:03aBANK OF KOREA : BOK Sends Letter to Private Financial Institutions Encouraging Action Ahead of Discontinuation of LIBOR in 2022
PU
02:39aChinese banks could post flat or falling profits in 2020 - PBOC article
RE
01:13aPivoting Your Business
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's efforts to resolve financial risks slowed by virus - local central bank head
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : India's Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart
3DEUFOL SE : DEUFOL SE: The DEUFOL Plant in Debrecen has reached its highest point
4ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Eno Consulting Group Joins Cisco's Award-Winning Partner Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group