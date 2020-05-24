Central People Government of People Re : Defense minister asks military to step up training, modernization

State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, also a member of the Central Military Commission, attended the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Forces to review the 2020 Government Work Report at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 23.

Wei fully affirmed the laudable social and economic developments last year and the significant strategic achievements made in COVID-19 prevention work.

Against an unprecedented slew of challenges arising, the Chinese government should face difficulties, stay an unswerving stickler for pragmatic work, ensure the victory of the uphill battle of poverty alleviation, and eventually usher in a moderately prosperous society nationwide, he said.

Faced with the complicated national security situation, China should further implement military strategic guidelines of the new era, with a swing of supporting forces flanking the related work, highlighting political forces, reform, scientific research, talent cultivation, and legislation.

China's military forces should be ready for battles at any time, step up military training, boost actual combat capacity, and steadfastly uphold national sovereignty, security, and interests, Wei said.