Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Dongjiang free trade zone expands leasing portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone of Tianjin, the world's second-largest airplane leasing market following Ireland, completed its first automobile exports via financial leasing late May.

'The move is part of the zone's efforts to enrich its business portfolio in the leasing sector, which has seen a number of pioneering projects in China,' the free trade zone said in a news release.

Up to 80 percent of the country's airplanes, vessels and offshore engineering facilities' leasing businesses were inked in Dongjiang.

The first batch of 35 tractors manufactured by Sinotruk Qingdao Heavy Industries Co Ltd was exported to Mongolia via financial leasing by Jiahe International Financial Leasing (Tianjin) Co Ltd, which is a freight forwarding company headquartered in Dongjiang.

In the online automobile export license registration system under the Ministry of Commerce, there was no option for 'international leasing' when the company began to register the business this January.

'There was no way for the operator to 'click' on the computer,' when the company tried to register the business in a bid to get the nod from the ministry, said a business applicant who did not want to be named.

'After coordination among multiple levels of authorities, the new option was added in the system, and the ministry issued the permit to the company,' he said.

The coordinated efforts among authorities were based on the State Council's instruction to boost the development of Tianjin Free Trade Zone area, which includes the proposal to accelerate Dongjiang's cross-border financial leasing sector, building it into a model innovation zone for business in the country, he said.

Statistics show that from 2009 to date, the zone has innovated 40 methods of leasing and has taken the lead in the country in financial leasing.

According to Shen Lei, director of the administrative committee of the zone, Dongjiang has seen leasing business prosper since 2009. The aircraft and heavy industry leasing sector in the zone is expected to see total assets top 1 trillion yuan ($144.9 billion) in 2019.

As of March, the zone had seen 3,249 leasing companies registered there with a combined registered capital of up to 544.7 billion yuan. It had leased 1,463 airplanes, 110 engines, 158 vessels and 15 oil drilling platforms.

Liu Enzhuan, executive director of the research institute of the Tianjin Free Trade Pilot Zone, said Dongjiang, located in the zone, has accumulated a number of innovation experiences that could be learned by other free trade zones.

'Dongjiang's innovative leasing businesses could significantly slash the costs for domestic companies and help break foreign monopoly,' Liu said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 03:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aPhilippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
RE
12:28aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA to Honor Professionalism, Stewardship and Excellence in Agribusiness Employees
PU
12:22aAustralia's GDP growth hits decade low, stimulus needed to avoid recession
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aMexican officials to meet Pence in last-ditch talks to avert tariffs
RE
12:08aThai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes
RE
12:01aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hovers near 7-week low on Fed rate cut prospect
RE
06/04STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Budget funding takes vital coal worker health checks on the road
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Dongjiang free trade zone expands leasing portfolio
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi confident in stable, healthy, sustainable development of Chinese economy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
4Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says to cut production volume at China mobile phone plant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About