Central People Government of People Re : Economy maintains stable progress with opportunities

03/21/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

BEIJING - China's economy will maintain resilience and progress partly due to further opening-up, a stronger domestic market and booming high-tech industries, a senior official has said.

Ning Jizhe, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the remarks in his article published in the latest issue of Secretary Work, a periodical under the supervision of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee.

China's economic development over the past 40 years was made possible due to, among other things, the incremental opening up of the economy. Despite a drastic decline in global cross-border investment in 2018, China's actual use of foreign capital hit $134.97 billion, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

China has signed 17 free trade agreements with 25 countries and regions, with another 13 agreements under negotiations.

Robust domestic demand has become a key driver of the Chinese economy or even the global economy at large. China managed to grow at an annual speed of 6.6 percent last year, with consumption contributing over 76 percent to its growth.

Chinese consumption has become increasingly important for its trade partners. China was the world's second-biggest importer after the United States between 2012 to 2017, and has become the biggest trade partner of over 120 countries and regions.

Ning expects China's domestic consumption to be further unleashed owing to rising household incomes, better consumption environment and improved product quality, which will help ensure China's economy stay on track.

The country is also becoming an increasingly important global player in the innovation economy. R&D investment accounted for 21.5 percent of China's gross domestic product in 2017, and China has taken the global lead in the number of research and development personnel employed within the country.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 01:59:02 UTC
