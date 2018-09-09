Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Export container transport gains momentum in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 01:27am CEST

BEIJING - China's container transport for export purposes gained momentum in August, according to data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Export Containerized Freight Index stood at 830.22 points in August, up 1.2 percent from a month earlier, as the market was in a 'traditional peak season,' the exchange said in a statement.

Since the beginning of this year, the index averaged 803.45, lower than an average of 820.47 last year.

In August, the sub-indices for the United States, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and Japan all rose to different extents, the data showed.

The China Export Containerized Freight Index was first released by the exchange in April 1998 as a barometer of the export shipping market.

China's export rose 7.9 percent year on year in August, higher than 6 percent in July. Total export in the first eight months rose 5.4 percent, customs data showed on Sept 8.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 23:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aWhite House Budget Chief Questions Likability of Sen. Ted Cruz
DJ
01:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Export container transport gains momentum in August
PU
09/08Fresh from end of bailout, Greek PM announces tax breaks
RE
09/08Poland's Pekao eyes small buys in digital banking, asset management
RE
09/08Venezuela announces easing of currency controls, economists sceptical
RE
09/08PHILADELPHIA UNION : Steel FC Road Streak Snapped In Pittsburgh
PU
09/08Merkel targets debt reduction, investment as tax take 'very good'
RE
09/08Italian PM says government never considered leaving the euro
RE
09/08French finance minister says budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP in 2019
RE
09/08Frozen Dinners Make a Comeback
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
3CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
4AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants
5INDIAN OIL CORPORATION : DIESEL PRICE: Truckers warn of strike

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.