Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : FDI remains stable, dynamic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:41am CEST

China's foreign direct investment remained stable and dynamic in the first seven months of 2018, as the total volume grew by 5.5 percent year-on-year to $76.07 billion, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Aug 16.

From January to July, a total of 35,239 foreign-invested companies were set up in the Chinese mainland, up 99.1 percent year-on-year.

The number of newly established companies reached 5,648 in July, a 113.1 percent year-on-year increase, while FDI use topped $7.75 billion, up 19.3 percent.

FDI from Singapore, the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan grew by 23.5 percent, 12 percent, 86.1 percent, 36.5 percent and 30.6 percent year-on-year respectively, according to the ministry.

Despite the escalation of the China-US trade dispute, a senior expert said there was no reason to doubt China's attraction to foreign investment as long as its domestic economy remains stable, therefore the country's ongoing consumption upgrading boom and service infrastructure will remain promising to global investors.

Cheng Dawei, a professor at the School of Economics of Renmin University of China, said although the ongoing trade friction between the US and China has not had any negative impact so far, foreign capital still has confidence in China as the FDI flow remained stable.

'Both China's productivity and consumption power will grow in the long run. Chinese consumers, led by middle-income earners, are more open to new products, especially digital ones,' she said.

According to Cheng, China's completed infrastructure for the entire industrial chain is another competitive advantage the nation possesses that is not easy to be replaced.

'China has a well-developed supporting infrastructure for a wide range of industries with large production capacity, providing solid support for foreign investors intending to manufacture here,' she said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FDI remains stable, dynamic
PU
03:26aAs Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
RE
03:18aAsian shares gain on U.S.-China trade talks, lira recovers
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:06aOil prices fall amid fears over global economic growth
RE
03:06aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : 19 garment batches fail quality testing
PU
03:02aDollar subdued as confidence returns, focus on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
02:49aRIOT BLOCKCHAIN : Los Angeles to host 2018 US China Blockchain and Digital Currency Conference on August 22
AQ
02:46aSingapore's Exports Bounce Back in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
5TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.