Central People Government of People Re : FM holds talks with Indian external affairs minister on ties

08/12/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with visiting Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Aug 12.

Wang called on both sides to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, cherish the outcomes of the improvement of bilateral relations, further enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation.

Jaishankar said India is looking forward to the second informal meeting between the leaders of the two countries in India this year and is willing to make sure the meeting is a full success.

Both sides believe that they should safeguard their developing country status, and safeguard their rights of development and legitimate interests in the World Trade Organization.

Wang stated China's principled position on India's recent unilateral move on the Kashmir issue, saying that China hopes India will play a constructive role in regional peace and stability.

Jaishankar explained India's stance, noting that India is willing to exercise restraint and improve relations with Pakistan. India will also abide by the consensus reached with China on maintaining peace in the border and continue to work with China to properly solve the border issue through consultations.

Later on Aug 12, Wang and Jaishankar co-chaired the second meeting of the China-India high-level people-to-people exchanges mechanism, agreeing to further promote the friendship between the two peoples.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:06:04 UTC
