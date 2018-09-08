Central People Government of People Re : FOCAC, a model for multilateral engagement

Log in
FOCAC, a model for multilateral engagement

09/08/2018 | 02:07am CEST

UNITED NATIONS - The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which had its latest summit in Beijing earlier this week, was hailed by an African diplomat as an effective model for multilateral engagement with Africa.

'The fact that China pursues the win-win cooperation and the 'five-no' approach in its engagement with Africa renders FOCAC a strategic importance not only as a model for South-South cooperation but also with the potential to transform it into an exemplary platform for international cooperation as well,' said Semungu H. Gebrehiwot, minister counselor at the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations, in New York on Sept 7.

The 'five-no' approach is no interference in the development paths of individual countries; no interference in their internal affairs; no imposition of China's will; no attachment of political strings regarding assistance; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation.

Once labeled as 'hopeless continent,' Africa is now on a path to transformation and change, thanks to the major role played by China, Gebrehiwot said.

For nearly the past decade, China has been Africa's largest business and trading partner. The recent announcement of $60 billion of financing package during the summit is another huge opportunity that has far-reaching positive impact on Africa's continued development and stability, he said.

African leaders and African Union officials have expressed the view that the Beijing Declaration and the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan fully reflect the priorities set by Africans in Agenda 2063, a strategic framework that envisions creating an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, the Ethiopian diplomat said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:06:03 UTC
