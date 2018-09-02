Log in
Central People Government of People Re : FOCAC to strengthen China-Africa environmental cooperation

09/02/2018 | 07:27am CEST

NAIROBI - The upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit will provide an ideal platform to boost China-Africa partnership on ecological matters, said Erik Solheim, the executive director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

'I hope the meeting will develop win-win solutions where Africa can learn from Chinese experience on fast development and also how China is turning around to be an environment-friendly country,' Solheim told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The UNEP chief will be attending the FOCAC summit, to be held in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Sept 3-4, whose theme is 'China and Africa: toward an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation.'

He noted that China's proposed Belt and Road Initiative that will feature prominently at the FOCAC summit could pave way for green development in Africa.

He said investment in environmentally friendly infrastructure projects like road and rail proposed under the Belt and Road Initiative will ensure that Africa becomes a green and prosperous continent.

The UN environment body will be hosting a China-Africa Environmental Cooperation Center that was proposed during the previous FOCAC summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa in December 2015.

An interim secretariat that oversees running of this center serving as a hub for robust China-Africa cooperation to advance the green agenda was launched in August this year.

Solheim said operationalization of the center will facilitate transfer of skills, technology and expertise required to tackle threats to ecological sustainability in the world's second largest continent.

'The idea is to establish a platform for transfer of Chinese technology into Africa and also technologies from other parts of the world,' said Solheim.

'So if China can help Africa move rapidly into solar, that would be a great opportunity. If China can help Africa manage its waste that is a good opportunity,' he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 05:26:03 UTC
