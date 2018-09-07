Log in
Central People Government of People Re : FTAs hold key to driving growth in CEE region

09/07/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Free trade agreements are needed between China and countries from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in order to provide a new driving force for regional economic growth, said officials and scholars.

The trade relationship between China and CEE has seen a remarkable improvement, despite global trade frictions and the recent turbulence in financial markets. 'That is proof that trade ties have great potential to develop,' Xie Yuan, vice-president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said on Sept 6.

Xie was speaking at a panel discussion of the 2018 Economic Forum in Krynica, Poland. The forum, the largest such annual event in Central and Eastern Europe, was launched 28 years ago.

This year, more than 4,000 guests from over 60 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas are taking part in the forum.

China sees the mechanism of '16+1 cooperation' between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries as an important gateway to incorporate the Belt and Road Initiative into the European economy, said Xie.

'China and the European Union share similar ideas and attitudes toward some important issues, including globalization, free trade and opposition to trade protectionism.'

'We expect to expand cooperation with all European countries,' he added

It was the fifth year that Chinese delegates joined the forum. This year, 24 officials from Sichuan, Fujian and Henan provinces and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region delivered speeches at the forum, introducing regional economic development and projects related to the Belt and Road Initiative to seek further cooperation opportunities with Europe.

Deepening cooperation between China and CEE countries will not only help to make the most of economic growth opportunities, but also promote China-EU cooperation, according to many of the forum participants.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 01:51:02 UTC
