Central People Government of People Re : Foreign investment law to improve business environment

BEIJING - China's draft foreign investment law is well received among foreign investors, who believe it will further improve the country's business environment.

A new draft of the law was submitted to China's national legislative session for a third reading last week, and has been deliberated by lawmakers and discussed by political advisors over the past few days.

The draft aims to improve the transparency of foreign investment policies and ensures that foreign-invested enterprises participate in market competition on an equal basis.

Stephan Kothrade, president functions Asia Pacific of German chemicals giant BASF, said the company welcomes the draft law, with the belief that it will help effectively address issues foreign investors face in China.

'For foreign companies in China, I think everyone is waiting for the draft law to be passed, as the law will create a level playing field where everyone can participate,' said Harley Seyedin, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China.

With unified provisions for the entry, promotion, protection, and management of foreign investment, the law is 'a new and fundamental law' for China's foreign investment and an innovative improvement of China's foreign investment legal system.

The draft stresses more investment promotion and protection than the three existing laws, a positive signal for foreign firms in China, said Ma Zheng, vice-president of the China subsidiary of the agricultural commodities trader Cargill.

Ma believes the law would provide stronger legal guarantees for foreign investors and companies to safeguard their interests. 'It's going to make China's business environment more open, equitable and transparent for foreign firms,' he said.

By the end of 2018, about 960,000 foreign-invested enterprises had been set up in China, with the accumulated foreign direct investment exceeding $2.1 trillion.