Central People Government of People Re : Foreign investment on upswing despite headwinds

10/09/2018 | 01:58am CEST

China has absorbed a six-year high in total foreign investment in the first half of 2018, despite global trade tensions and economic uncertainties, an official document said.

Experts, interviewed about the results, said quality-oriented economic growth and more opening-up policies are expected to further cement China's momentum in attracting foreign capital.

Net foreign investment inflow surged 45 percent year-on-year to $294 billion from January to June, the highest since 2012, according to a document issued by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Foreign direct investment-when a foreign investor establishes operations or acquires business assets in a country-constituted 43 percent of the total inflow and increased by 1.3 times year-on-year, reversing the drop during the past two years.

'Compared with some emerging market economies suffering from fluctuations last year, China's steady economic growth and the relatively stable yuan boosted foreign investors' confidence in the country's mid-and long-term growth prospects, prompting the rebound in direct investment,' said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist and head of China equity strategy at Deutsche Bank.

Net inflow of foreign investment in China's securities markets jumped by 4.3 times year-on-year in the first six months, raising its proportion in the total inflow to 37 percent, officials said.

Zhang attributed the jump largely to China's opening-up policies in bond markets, as the net inflow to debt securities rose 7.5 times and accounted for nearly 70 percent of the net inflow of portfolio investments.

A series of opening-up policies, especially northbound trading under the mainland-Hong Kong bond connect program that took effect in July of last year, has greatly streamlined procedures for foreign institutional investors to participate in mainland bond markets, Zhang said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 23:57:01 UTC
