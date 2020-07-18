Central People Government of People Re : Foreign trade of China's Jiangxi grows 25.1%

NANCHANG - East China's Jiangxi province saw its foreign trade volumes rise by 25.1 percent year-on-year to 197.47 billion yuan (about $28.2 billion) in the first half of this year, according to local customs.

From January to June, the province's exports reached 143.59 billion yuan, up by 25.8 percent year-on-year, while imports totaled 53.88 billion yuan, an increase of 23.2 percent, said the Nanchang Customs.

Statistics showed that the ASEAN, the United States, and the European Union were Jiangxi's top three trading partners in the first half of this year. Imports and exports between Jiangxi and countries along the Belt and Road reached 59.71 billion yuan, up by 26.3 percent year-on-year.

Foreign trade of electronics and IT products surged by 76 percent to 65.82 billion yuan during the six months, accounting for one-third of Jiangxi's total, while exports of automobiles, biomedicines, and furniture also increased over the past months.