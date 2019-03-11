Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Foreign trade to remain robust in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

China's foreign trade growth will be backed by a wide range of trading partners and a resilient import and export structure, and a domestic market with growing demand in 2019, despite some uncertainties remaining in the global outlook, said political advisors and legislators from business circles.

Their comments came after the General Administration of Customs released the trade figures for the first two months on March 8, which said the country's foreign trade volume in February fell 9.4 percent year-on-year to 1.81 trillion yuan ($269.12 billion).

Exports dropped by 16.6 percent to 922.76 billion yuan last month, while imports showed a slight decrease of 0.3 percent to 888.3 billion yuan.

'Slower growth was mainly caused by business disruptions during the Spring Festival holiday and the lack of clear signals in the trade dispute with the United States,' said Wang Xiaosong, a researcher with the National Academy of Development and Strategy at Renmin University of China.

Wang said the Spring Festival was the major factor, and 'if we rule that out, the trade is still growing'.

Trade volume in February climbed 10.2 percent year-on-year after deducting the Spring Festival impact, according to the customs data.

As many parts of the world have been affected by factors such as weak market demand and trade protectionism, it is understandable to see some countries reporting a slowed pace in exports, said Zhang Yuyan, director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

'China's advantage in foreign trade can be found in technology upgrading, brand, quality and services, rather than low prices for the next stage, although developed countries are trying to maintain and enhance their strength in middle and high-end product industries,' said Zhang.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54pPound jumps, Asian shares rise after changes to Brexit deal
RE
08:48pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in January
DJ
08:46pTheresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
08:35pPRIME MINISTER'S PRESS STATEMENT IN STRASBOURG : 11 March 2019
PU
08:30pOil prices rise on OPEC's supply cuts and healthy demand
RE
08:23pMUELLER PROBE ALREADY FINANCED THROUGH SEPTEMBER : officials
RE
08:21pChina may increase tolerance for small firms' bad loans - Securities Times
RE
08:10pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR DISTRICT O : Tualatin Man Sentenced for Money Laundering and Defrauding Investors
PU
08:05pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Defence partners with SYPAQ to innovate battlefield logistics unmanned aerial system for Army
PU
08:00pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : HB 2020 Op Ed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
4CHINA MOBILE LTD. : CHINA MOBILE : Getting smart
5APPLE : Satellites and shoe-leather - How investors get beyond China's dubious data

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.