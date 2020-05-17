Central People Government of People Re : Ganzhou starts cross-border e-commerce business with Poland

Log in
05/17/2020 | 02:35am EDT

NANCHANG - A cross-border e-commerce pilot zone in East China's Jiangxi province started business on May 16 as the first freight train departed from Ganzhou Port for Poland.

The launch of the cross-border e-commerce freight train, loaded with lamps, electronic products, daily necessities and other products, adds a new channel to the import and export business of foreign trade firms in Ganzhou city, a practice believed to benefit businesses in terms of lower logistics cost and to provide quality products with reasonable prices for consumers, according to the provincial department of commerce.

Ganzhou Port, a hub for railways, roads and shipping transportation along the Yangtze River, has launched 19 freight train routes, connecting 26 cities in 11 countries along the Belt and Road.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 06:35:00 UTC
