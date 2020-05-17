Central People Government of People Re : Ganzhou starts cross-border e-commerce business with Poland

NANCHANG - A cross-border e-commerce pilot zone in East China's Jiangxi province started business on May 16 as the first freight train departed from Ganzhou Port for Poland.
The launch of the cross-border e-commerce freight train, loaded with lamps, electronic products, daily necessities and other products, adds a new channel to the import and export business of foreign trade firms in Ganzhou city, a practice believed to benefit businesses in terms of lower logistics cost and to provide quality products with reasonable prices for consumers, according to the provincial department of commerce.
Ganzhou Port, a hub for railways, roads and shipping transportation along the Yangtze River, has launched 19 freight train routes, connecting 26 cities in 11 countries along the Belt and Road.
