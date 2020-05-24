Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Govt steps to encourage steady growth momentum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

China's economy is gradually recovering with steady growth momentum despite disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak, while it will take further steps to maintain economic stability and promote sustainable growth, according to the country's top economic regulator.

Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that while the novel coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted the Chinese economy, the country's business is getting back to normal. It is doing so with the help of government measures in an orderly resumption of work and production as well as epidemic prevention and control, he added.

'In the next step, the government will make a big push to ensure 'six priorities' and stability in six areas for steady economic momentum, with a key focus on creating jobs, using policy tools, expanding domestic demand, resuming work and production, deepening reforms and opening-up,' Ning said at a news conference on May 24 in Beijing.

China has decided not to set a target for this year's economic growth after full consideration of the uncertainties from the pandemic's effects.

'It's not the first time that China has set no specific target for economic growth,' Ning added, saying government work reports for 2000, 2001 and 2002 also did not mention the GDP growth target.

'In fact, the economic indicator tasks have been broken into related indicators for other economic and social development goals, and we will work hard to achieve those goals,' he said.

Yang Ruilong, an economics professor at Renmin University of China, said that amid the globally raging pandemic and its disruptions of foreign trade, setting a high growth target will result in an excessively strong economic stimulus plan, which might severely disrupt future economic development.

But setting a relatively low growth target means China might lose some development opportunities, Yang said.

'Not setting a specific growth target is not equal to abandoning the pursuit of growth,' he said during a recent China Macroeconomy Forum. 'We need to maintain sustainable growth to meet a series of specific targets in the annual Government Work Report.'

Yang expected China to see 3 percent GDP growth this year, saying the government needs to adopt more proactive fiscal policies and more flexible monetary policies as well as further deepening of reforms and opening-up to release new impetus for growth.

The NDRC said China will continue to open up its economy to more foreign investment, and a number of key, foreign-funded projects are expected to be launched this year in fields such as electronic information, new materials and advanced manufacturing.

Particularly, China will resolve any issues that foreign companies may face in resuming work and production, and pro-business policies for domestic enterprises will apply equally to foreign firms.

In the next step, the government will shorten the negative list of areas off limits to foreign investors - all other areas are presumed to be open - and release a new version for 2020, pursuing higher-level opening-up in services, manufacturing and agriculture.

Dan Cotton, managing director for Asia-Pacific of global business-to-business media company Ascential plc, said the company had accelerated its investment plans in China, as it sees strong growth momentum.

'Our businesses in China showed remarkable resilience to COVID-19,' Cotton added. 'Of course, business was affected in Q1 and early Q2. But the insight our companies provide to help customers has never been more relevant - to understand how consumers will behave after COVID-19, what products they will buy, how to market to them and how to optimize sales on digital commerce platforms. Ascential has invested in launching and acquiring such services for customers in China and it has never been more important to do that more and faster.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 00:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/24NEWCREST MINING : contributes to UNICEF's COVID-19 response in PNG
PU
05/24MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : 4th China International Tea Expo to be Held in Hangzhou on July 24-27
PU
05/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/24Japan to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
RE
05/24Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/24Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/24Dollar holds advantage as Hong Kong tensions test risk-wary investors
RE
05/24Oil falls as U.S.-China tensions take toll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
2SHARP CORPORATION : Japan?s Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric
3Trade declines, but resources exports remain strong (Media Release)
4Economic arsenal 'sufficient' to support growth
5Rising 'private' exports build case for push
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group