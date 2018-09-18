Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Green coal, by-products power clean energy drive

09/18/2018 | 04:38am CEST

China has become the world's largest producer of electricity based on low-carbon coal. The country will continue to promote efficient and environmentally friendly use of coal, in line with the policy to develop clean energy, said a high-ranking Chinese government official.

'China has abundant resources of coal. The several varieties of coal are the main source for energy consumption. Promoting green and efficient coal production and use is equally important as developing new energy,' said Liu Baohua, deputy head of the National Energy Administration.

Liu made the remarks at the Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum, which began in the capital city of Shanxi province on Sept 16 and will end on Sept 18.

In 2017, China's energy industry consumed 4.49 billion metric tons of standard coal, up 2.2-percentage points year-on-year.

Coal consumption accounted for 60.4 percent of total energy sources, down an accumulative 8.1 percentage points in the last five years, according to the NEA.

By the end of 2017, about 658 million kilowatts of installed coal-fired capacity achieved low-carbon emissions, causing less pollution than that of gas-fired power stations, Liu said. Gas-fired power is generally considered a relatively cleaner form of energy.

Wu Lixin, deputy director of the Coal Strategic Planning Research Institute, which is under the China Coal Research Institute, said that over 70 percent of coal-fueled power generation achieved low-carbon emissions as per the Chinese criteria in 2017.

That is the world's strictest, with sulfur dioxide discharged in gas waste less than 30 milligrams per cubic meter and nitrogen oxide less than 50 milligrams per cubic meter.

Total capacity of currently installed coal-fueled electricity generators in China reached 990 million kilowatts in 2017 and topped the global ranks, she said.

'The country is likely to see all coal-fired power generation realize low-carbon emissions by 2020,' Wu said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 02:37:02 UTC
