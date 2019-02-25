Central People Government of People Re : Guangdong foreign trade to maintain momentum

Guangdong province's high import and export volume has been attributed in part to the restructuring and upgrading of foreign trade companies and innovation in science and technology.

Ding Xiaozhi, a professor with the Economics and Management College of Zhaoqing University, said many Guangdong companies that have made rapid progress in their industrial restructuring and upgrading have shown a strong ability in developing innovation in science and technology in the past year.

'And that has helped them further improve the quality of export products to boost foreign trade,' Ding told China Daily.

'With the release of the development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Guangdong's foreign trade will maintain its strong growth momentum throughout the year,' Ding said.

He urged the province to further expand its cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao to explore global markets and expand its foreign trade, while continuing to promote innovation in science and technology transformation and upgrading this year.

According to statistics released by Guangdong customs, Guangdong's trade with the United States grew 0.5 percent year-on-year to reach 73.05 billion yuan ($10.9 billion) last month, but the province's overall imports and exports increased 9.8 percent year-on-year to 630.2 billion yuan, representing 23.1 percent of the country's total. Guangdong's exports reached 389.14 billion, up 15.2 percent year-on-year, while its imports came to 241.06 billion yuan, up 2 percent year-on-year last month. The southern province, the nation's biggest foreign trader had a trade surplus of 148.08 billion yuan last month.

China's foreign trade grew 8.7 percent in January.

Guangdong's import and export trade with the European Union grew 25.5 percent year-on-year to reach 80.66 billion yuan in first month of the year, according to Guangdong customs.