Central People Government of People Re : Hainan's hybrid seeds sprout along Belt, Road

The international exchanges and cooperative efforts prompted by the Boao Forum for Asia are turning Hainan province into the Silicon Valley of seeds for countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, according to a Hainan government official.

More hybrid rice seeds cultivated by Chinese scientists at the Nanfan Scientific and Research Breeding Base in Hainan are being introduced to ASEAN countries. The total combined area of hybrid rice cultivation in India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Pakistan and Indonesia - major rice-growing countries - has reached 4.28 million hectares, said Wang Sheng, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Hainan province.

Wang spoke at a news conference on March 19 before the Boao Forum for Asia 2019 Annual Conference in Boao, Hainan, which ends on March 29.

Since 2015, more than 100 foreign experts and students from countries involved in the BRI have visited Hainan annually to study agricultural technology, including Nanfan's breeding program, which is 'playing the role of Silicon Valley for the country's seed industry', Wang said.

Hainan's climate and biological resources have made Nanfan an important national center of seed propagation. Every winter, more than 7,000 domestic agricultural scientists and workers are busy at the Nanfan centers. More than 70 percent of the country's 7,000 crop varieties have been cultivated in the tropical island province, which is building a global resources center, National Business Daily reported.

'With good stress resistance and higher yields, hybrid rice seeds developed by Nanfan's centers are being welcomed in Southeast Asian countries,' said Xie Zhenyu, an assistant research fellow at the Research Institute of Tropical Crop Germ Plasm under the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences.