Central People Government of People Re : Holding of renminbi by world’s central banks rises

Central banks across the world increased their holdings of renminbi by 32.6 percent in the second quarter, despite the currency's depreciation against the greenback, according to the latest figures released by the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts said the steady increase signals a strong momentum in use of the renminbi abroad, or renminbi internationalization, and the ratio could further rise in the coming years.

'It is certain that yuan internationalization will continue in the long term, immune to short-term market fluctuations and economic headwinds,' said Zhang Xingrong, managing director at the Bank of China's Institute of International Finance.

By the end of June, total renminbi reserves of 149 monetary authorities, who report forex holdings to the IMF's Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves database, has risen for four consecutive quarters from 1.07 to 1.84 percent of their total forex reserves.

This was the first time the renminbi's proportion exceeded that of Australian dollar, official data released by the end of September said.

'China has made significant progress in financial market opening-up and participated in an expanding scale of trade, cross-border investment and human resource movement, naturally strengthening the yuan's international role,' Zhang said, adding that the growth of the yuan's share in global reserves could help stabilize global financial markets with currency diversification.

Mei Dongzhou, an associate professor at the Central University of Finance and Economics, regarded the inclusion of the yuan into the Special Drawing Right currency basket as a major reason for its greater role in global reserves. The inclusion has induced automatic yuan allocation in official reserves and buoyed worldwide acceptance of the currency, he said.