Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Imports to maintain upward trajectory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 08:34pm EST

China saw its crude oil imports in January reach 10.07 million barrels per day, up 5.1 percent year-on-year, figures from the General Administration of Customs showed last week. This was the third time China's monthly crude imports breached 10 million barrels per day, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

While crude imports in January, totaling 42.59 million metric tons, are down 2.7 percent from the 43.78 million mt in December, analysts believe the figure is at an elevated level as refineries built up stockpiles ahead of the Spring Festival holiday in early February.

The total 42.59 million tons of oil works out to 10.07 million barrels per day.

'It's the fourth consecutive month that the country's crude imports exceeded 40 million mt,' said Li Li, research director at energy consulting company ICIS China.

It is expected that crude imports in March will remain at a high level.

On the other hand, China's independent refineries, better known as teapots, had also ramped up efforts to use up their crude oil import quota by the end of last year, which in turn led to the year-on-year growth in crude imports.

According to a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts, crude shipments for independent refineries surged 27.7 percent year-on-year to 2.72 million barrels per day in January.

S&P Global Platts' survey also showed that refineries from China's major oil and gas companies, including China National Petroleum Corp, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp and China National Offshore Oil Corp, had cut their oil product exports in January by around 5 percent from December.

China, the largest crude and gas importer worldwide, imported 440 million tons of crude oil in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 11 percent.

The dependence ratio on foreign oil reached 69.8 percent and is expected to continue rising in 2019, according to figures from China National Petroleum Corp's Economics and Technology Research Institute.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 01:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pAmid trade talks, China urges U.S. to respect its right to develop, prosper
RE
09:41pDollar struggles ahead of Fed minutes, but gains on the yen
RE
09:20pJapan's exports fall most in two years as China shipments weaken
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:51pCHINA BANKING : Falling value of Bitcoin hits related companies in China
AQ
08:51pOil dips from 2019 highs as rising U.S. supply erodes OPEC cuts
RE
08:48pCorrection to the China Tariffs Story
DJ
08:34pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Imports to maintain upward trajectory
PU
08:13pAsia stocks up slightly, eyes on U.S.-China talks, Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
3HUDBAY MINERALS INC : HUDBAY MINERALS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
5Oil dips from 2019 highs as rising U.S. supply erodes OPEC cuts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.