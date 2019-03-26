Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Integration to bolster Asia's competitiveness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

China called on Asian economies to seek greater economic integration to boost regional competitiveness so as to better address challenges amid rising protectionism and unilateralism.

'Against the backdrop of economic uncertainties, Asian economies maintained a sound momentum of steady growth, contributing to around 60 percent of global GDP growth over the past decade or so,' said Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, at a news conference on March 26 in Boao, Hainan province.

Uncertainties mainly arise from protectionism and potential financial tightening, leading economists and experts said prior to the forum, which will officially begin on March 28.

'To drive the regional economy to be more balanced and healthy, Asian economies should unite to promote multilateralism and globalization,' he said.

Li made the remarks after three annual reports - Progress of Asian Economic Integration, Asian Competitiveness, and Development of Emerging Economies - were released in Boao.

They highlighted that despite economic headwinds, Asian economies have witnessed a sound and steady improvement in competitiveness and have been actively promoting the process of integration.

According to the reports, up 17 new agreements to facilitate economic cooperation were signed in 2017 and 2018, and another 70 bilateral agreements are currently being negotiated. All the 37 Asian economies listed in the reports scored higher year-on-year in terms of competitiveness.

Long Yongtu, former vice-minister of the then Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, pointed out that China has taken the lead in opening wider to make bigger contributions to economic globalization.

A case in point is that the country's Belt and Road Initiative has vigorously furthered the economic integration of Asia over the past six years.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aSoutheast Asia stocks - Malaysia hits over three-month low; most wary on slowdown woes
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aDOLLAR INDEX : edges up, kiwi slides as RBNZ flags possible rate cut
RE
12:07aSOUTH KOREA LIKELY TO MISS ITS 2030 RENEWABLE ENERGY TARGET : WoodMac
RE
12:02aDollar edges up, kiwi slides as RBNZ flags possible rate cut
RE
03/26ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Empowering People and Promoting Inclusion and Equality for All Leads to Greater Sustainable Development
PU
03/26Oil prices edge higher, but future demand concerns cap gains
RE
03/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/26Asian shares lose steam on U.S. recession fears; kiwi dives on RBNZ signal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Southwest 737 MAX makes emergency landing, says computer system not to blame
3APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Utilities Shares Rise; Key PG&E Hearing Wednesday -- Utilities Roundup
597% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.