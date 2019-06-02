Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Intl medical opening-up pilot zone to be established in South China

06/02/2019 | 11:24pm EDT

NANNING - A pilot zone for the medical sector's opening-up will be established in the port city of Fangchenggang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, according to a declaration published on the First International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum.

The Fangchenggang Declaration of International Medical Innovation and Cooperation Forum has been made by over 1,000 participants from 21 countries or organizations as the outcomes of the forum that ended last week.

The establishment of the 'International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone (China)' in Fangchenggang is expected to create opportunities for regional medical cooperation, said the declaration.

Participants to the forum also expressed willingness to actively take part in the construction of the pilot zone, and work together to eradicate the barriers in terms of policy, technology and trade, said the document.

All sides are full of expectations for facilitating policies, which will allow new technologies and new products that conform with international standards to enter the pilot zone, said the declaration.

They are also ready to offer assistance to this initiative within their capabilities, and expect the pilot zone to provide a new platform for medical innovation and cooperation in the region, it said.

The 'China Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Research Center for Medical Innovation' will also be established in Fangchenggang, according to the declaration.

The forum, which opened on May 26, is devoted to implementing the SCO Qingdao Summit consensus and improving the health level of the people across the region.

Themed 'Health, Cooperation, Innovation and Sharing,' the forum focused on the topics of national health, disaster relief, medical services, and medical education and research.

The forum appreciates China's remarkable achievements in health and medical services over the past 40 years of reform and opening-up and China's medical assistance to other countries.

In addition, the forum will also establish the 'China-SCO Medical Innovation and Cooperation Committee' in Shanghai, which will be responsible for calling meetings and coordinating relevant national institutions to take turns holding the forum.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 03:23:02 UTC
