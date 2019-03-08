Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Keep free trade stand, nation urged

03/08/2019 | 11:05pm EST

China, a champion of globalization and multilateral trade, needs to continue to take the lead in countering the growing backlash against free trade, according to a top economist.

Manu Bhaskaran, CEO of Centennial Asia Advisors, a research and advisory company in Singapore, said: 'China is one of the world's biggest exporters and importers. This is why it has an important role to play in global trade issues.'

According to the World Trade Organization, China is the world's biggest exporter and second-biggest importer. In 2017, the country's exports accounted for nearly 13 percent of global trade, while its imports accounted for more than 10 percent.

'Bolder trade opening by China will contribute greatly to world trade,' Bhaskaran said.

He welcomed the draft law on foreign investment being discussed at the current session of the National People's Congress, as it will further open up China's huge domestic market to foreign investors and other exporting countries.

China's advocacy of multilateral trade is crucial now that some countries are promoting unilateralism and trade protectionism, Bhaskaran said.

'The global backlash against trade opening has been a concern, and I fear that we will see more of this,' he said.

The trade dispute between China and the United States, the world's two biggest economies, has dampened business confidence, curbed investment and slowed growth, especially in the more export-dependent countries, he added.

But Bhaskaran is optimistic that the future of global trade lies in multilateralism, despite challenges.

For one thing, the negotiations between the US and China will end the dispute and lead to a favorable deal, he said.

'The US and China appear likely to avert a trade war. This will clear up the immense uncertainty all over the world that has hurt business spending and slowed global growth.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 04:04:07 UTC
