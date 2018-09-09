Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Listed steel companies see profit surge in H1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 05:17am CEST

BEIJING - China's listed steel firms reported a surge in earnings in the first half of this year amid continued government efforts to cut overcapacity in the sector.

Steel companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange reported combined profits of 29.6 billion yuan (about $4.34 billion) in H1, up 134 percent year on year, data from the exchange showed.

Total revenue of these companies reached 426.5 billion yuan, up 15 percent year on year.

The rise came as authorities continued efforts to cut excess capacity in the industry as part of the country's supply-side structural reform.

In the first seven months of 2018, China cut outdated crude steel capacity by 24.7 million tons, completing more than 80 percent of this year's capacity-cut target of 30 million tons, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 03:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aUber-rival Careem expands services into Sudan
RE
11:02aCHEQUERS PLAN IS ONLY DEAL ON THE TABLE WITH EU : Britain's Javid
RE
10:45aMay's Brexit plans like wrapping 'suicide vest' around UK, says Johnson
RE
10:18aTrade unions could support second Brexit vote if deal hurts workers - TUC
RE
09:11aTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
05:52aKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Mitzi Ng Clark to Present "Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing"
PU
05:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Listed steel companies see profit surge in H1
PU
05:12aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : Blue Devils push past Nor'easters, 3-1
PU
03:43aWhite House Budget Chief Questions Likability of Sen. Ted Cruz
DJ
01:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Export container transport gains momentum in August
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2PINNACLE : PINNACLE : All aboard! Pinnacle 50 celebrates railroad museum
3GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
4CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.