Central People Government of People Re : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, November 21-30, 2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late November 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 30 kinds of products increased, 17 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-November 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (November 21-30, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4082.6 188.5 4.8 Wire ton 4179.8 145.1 3.6 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3790.1 28.8 0.8 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3864.9 96.2 2.6 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4633.0 29.7 0.6 Angle Steel ton 4035.4 24.6 0.6 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47179.6 120.3 0.3 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13996.6 63.7 0.5 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 15647.1 -206.8 -1.3 Zink Ingot (0#) ton 18357.7 -249.2 -1.3 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 155.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 680.2 -39.5 -5.5 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1981.1 45.7 2.4 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5387.1 15.8 0.3 Styrene (First Grade) ton 7345.1 -19.8 -0.3 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7442.9 40.7 0.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8557.2 -95.0 -1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6940.0 218.1 3.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11136.4 243.9 2.2 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7017.9 42.9 0.6 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4264.9 140.6 3.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3868.1 53.0 1.4 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6990.8 65.1 0.9 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6704.6 75.2 1.1 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6731.8 74.5 1.1 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6061.6 -153.2 -2.5 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1055.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 442.1 0.8 0.2 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 492.1 -0.4 -0.1 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 560.0 -2.5 -0.4 Datong Mixed Coal ton 587.1 0.8 0.1 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1130.0 -90.0 -7.4 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1649.7 13.9 0.8 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 524.8 20.5 4.1 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 476.6 8.6 1.8 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1771.7 11.2 0.6 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3901.0 -4.5 -0.1 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2411.7 2.2 0.1 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1836.3 -1.2 -0.1 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13208.2 -29.8 -0.2 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 32.8 -1.8 -5.2 Soybean ton 3842.6 56.8 1.5 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3045.0 -16.9 -0.6 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8871.4 13.1 0.1 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1733.2 4.7 0.3 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2425.7 -14.3 -0.6 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 23385.7 -729.9 -3.0 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.5 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4038.9 -27.0 -0.7 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3424.2 57.8 1.7 Note: Previous period was November 11-20, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.