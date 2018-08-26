Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Ministers hold meeting to expand China-UK cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 01:47am CEST

BEIJING - Chinese and British trade ministers have vowed to improve economic ties between the two countries and expand cooperation during the 13th conference of the China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission held in Beijing on Aug 24.

With the China-Britain relations in 'Golden Era', the commission aims to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries on economic and trade cooperation at the beginning of the year, pushing for new progress in cooperation in trade, investment and the World Trade Organization (WTO), said Zhong Shan, China's minister of commerce.

Echoing Zhong's words, British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said Britain hopes the two countries will strengthen policy coordination, develop new growth points in trade and investment, and reach agreements on higher-level economic ties.

On trade frictions between China and the United States, Zhong said the US-ignited trade war seriously violated WTO rules and represented unilateralism and trade bullying, and the US smear in China's intellectual property rights (IPRs) protection is not in line with the fact.

There is no winner in a trade war, Zhong said, stressing that China does not want a trade war but is not afraid of one, and will resolutely defend the interests of the country and its people.

Fox said Britain firmly supports free trade and opposes unilateralism and protectionism, and hopes China and the United States will resolve their differences through consultations.

Zhong welcomes Britain as the guest of honor to attend the first China International Import Expo scheduled in November in Shanghai and hopes Britain will make full use of the platform to increase its exports to China.

Fox said British Prince Andrew will lead a delegation to the expo and help bring more products and services into the Chinese market.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 23:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/25CITY OF CAMDEN NJ : Mayor Frank Moran thanks Connect The Lots, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, CC Office of Hispanic Affairs, Senator Nilsa Cruz Perez & NJ 5th Legislative District, La Mega, CCPD, CFD & all who attended Salsa On The Plaza
PU
08/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Ministers hold meeting to expand China-UK cooperation
PU
08/25Cargill recalls 25,000 lbs of possibly contaminated beef
RE
08/25French government trims growth forecast for 2019 budget - PM
RE
08/25Trump says Mexico trade deal near; NAFTA hurdles seen easing
RE
08/25Global Monetary-Policy Official Decries U.S. Trade Measures
DJ
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/25Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/25USCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard, local partners respond to pollution incident in the Merrimack River
PU
08/25CITY OF IMPERIAL CA : RFP - Quality Assurance & Qualitiy Control Services
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
2BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : BANK OF HAWAII : East Hawaii Island Branches Closed Today; All Other Branches and..
3Beyoncé And JAY-Z Through The BeyGOOD Initiative And The Shawn Carter Foundation Announce A New Scholarship..
4CRIMSON TIDE PLC : BOV PREMIER LEAGUE: No goals in Gzira-Hamrun scrappy encounter
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Gini Wijnaldum tops the Liverpool player ratings against Brighton ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.