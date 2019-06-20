Log in
Central People Government of People Re : More Russian commodities expected to come into China

06/20/2019 | 02:34am EDT

HARBIN - More Russian commodities are expected to come into the Chinese market, a Russian trade representative said.

With the joint efforts of related departments, manufacturers and exporters in Russia, more farm produce and food from Russia will be seen at the Chinese market, said Sergey Inyushin, Russia's trade representative in China.

China has a big demand for soybeans, corn, beef and mutton, he said, adding that cooperation in agriculture is becoming a new point of growth in the economic and trade cooperation between Russia and China.

In 2018, trade volume between the two countries exceeded $100 billion, and bilateral economic and trade cooperation is continuing to expand.

'Last year, Russia and China enhanced cooperation in the imports and exports of dairy products and frozen poultry meat,' he said, adding Russia's exports of agricultural products and food to China increased 51.4 percent year-on-year.

The two countries are also expanding cooperation in cross-border e-commerce, with a memorandum of understanding inked at the Sixth China-Russia Expo, which concluded on June 19 in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province.

These days, many Russian commodities can be purchased online by Chinese customers, he said. 'In the future, Russia will continue to bring more Russian agricultural products and food to China via e-commerce.'

From January to September 2018, trade volume via cross-border e-commerce between the two countries reached $3.7 billion, up 23 percent year-on-year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:33:01 UTC
