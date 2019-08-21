Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : More steps planned to ease investment hurdles, say officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

The government will hold three closed-door meetings regarding the implementation of the Foreign Investment Law, customs clearance facilitation and the protection of intellectual property during the multinational leader's summit in Qingdao, Shandong province, in October, senior officials said on Aug 21.

These meetings will be hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs and China National Intellectual Property Administration from Oct 19 to 20.

These government branches will announce new policies and collect opinion from participating companies during the meetings, said Qian Keming, vice-minister of commerce.

The Ministry of Commerce is overhauling existing laws and regulations, and amending laws that are inconsistent with foreign investment regulations to ensure that the Foreign Investment Law can be smoothly implemented on Jan 1,2020, so as to make the investment environment in the country more healthy and friendly, said Qian.

The vice-minister said China will continue to facilitate foreign investment and trade while stimulating consumption amid a complicated and slowing global economy.

A total of 188 senior executives from Fortune 500 companies and top industrial groups, such as BP Plc, Siemens AG, HP Inc and Sumitomo Corp, from 26 countries and regions have confirmed to their attendance the upcoming summit in Qingdao, said Ren Airong, vice-governor of Shandong province.

She said the summit this year will focus on developing businesses such as next-generation information technology, high-end manufacturing, new energy and new materials, marine economy, healthcare, customized tourism, modern finance and agriculture.

Despite the Sino-US trade friction, China has attracted a great deal of foreign direct investment from diversified sources in the first seven months of this year, laying a solid footing for the second half, said Li Yong, deputy director of the China Association of International Trade Expert Committee.

FDI inflows to the Chinese mainland rose 7.3 percent year-on-year to 533.14 billion yuan ($75.5 billion) between January and July this year, responding positively to the government's opening-up and liberalizing measures, data from the Ministry of Commerce show.

'Multinationals' confidence has also been boosted by the establishment of more intellectual property rights courts at central and provincial levels starting this year,' Li said. 'As China has hastened the development of an innovation-driven economy, it has been keen to enhance the legal regime for IP protection, and new protection mechanisms have already taken shape across the country.'

Eager to enrich its ability of attracting FDI, China rolled out revised negative lists for foreign investment market access at the end of June, introducing greater opening-up and allowing foreign investors to run majority-share-control or wholly-owned businesses in more sectors.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 02:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pCITY OF COOS BAY OR : Horizontal Directional Drilling Under the Bay
PU
10:13pU.S. judge confirms Citgo directors appointed by Venezuelan congress
RE
10:13pDollar holds gains after Fed minutes temper rate cut expectations
RE
10:12pSouth Korea's central bank warns of economic impact from Japan's export curbs
RE
10:06pFarmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
RE
10:05pOfficials See Few Options if Slowdown Hits
DJ
10:03pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : More steps planned to ease investment hurdles, say officials
PU
09:58pBrazil's Senate Passes Deregulation Package
DJ
09:52pCITIGROUP, BNP CAUGHT UP IN U.S. CASE AGAINST HUAWEI CFO : documents
RE
09:24pOil prices rise after U.S. crude stocks draw
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
4Farmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group