Central People Government of People Re : Nanjing eyes high-end manufacturing, logistics center

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, is striving to upgrade its manufacturing and strengthen its position as a logistics hub in the lower Yangtze River.

On its northern bank in the city, a research and development park is taking shape.

Around 1,800 companies have registered in the Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Industrial Technology Research and Innovation Park, since its opening two years ago.

Miao Tianbao, deputy director of the park, said the country's leading companies in high-end manufacturing and the IT sector, including integrated circuit-maker Tsinghua Unisoc, internet company incubator Alibaba Innovation Center, have settled down in the park, which has a planned area of 14.9 square kilometers.

'Since 2016, our business department has received a dozen inquiries and visits from companies every day,' Miao said, adding that what draws them to the park is a slew of favorable policies from the province in areas such as talent recruitment and funding.

'Our infrastructure, such as the common cafeteria and office building, is also first-rate. On transportation, two subway lines under construction will have nine stations in the area,' he said.

International cooperation is also taking place in the park. Sino-German Intelligent Manufacturing Research Institute, which was co-founded by Nanjing Yangzi Investment Group, industrial investment funds and private capital, is cooperating with German Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft applied scientific research institution to introduce intelligent manufacturing technology and advanced management experience.

Michael Obenaus, a German coordinator at the institute, said his team is working on identifying the experts and technologies in Germany that are needed in China.

'China wants to make a huge step forward from the mass production level to being one of the leading countries in the field of manufacturing. It has a special focus on innovation and quality, which is what Germany can offer,' Obenaus said.