Central People Government of People Re : Nation leads world in decarbonization

10/10/2018 | 03:43am CEST

China registered a higher rate of decarbonization than any of the world's major economies for the second year running, according to a new report published by London-based consultancy PwC.

China reduced its carbon intensity by 5.2 percent in 2017, PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, found in its annual Low Carbon Economy Index of G20 members. Carbon intensity rates are measured by comparing greenhouse gas emissions with a nation's energy demand and gross domestic product.

While emissions levels in China actually rose by 1.4 percent last year, this increase was low in comparison to a high GDP growth rate of 6.9 percent and an increase in energy demand.

The United Kingdom also performed well in the index, registering an average drop in carbon intensity of 3.7 percent over the past 10 years, the best of all nations studied. In 2017, UK carbon intensity dropped by 4.7 percent, the fourth-best in the G20 behind China, Mexico and Argentina.

Overall, PwC found that global emissions are now on the rise again-by 1.1 percent-after having plateaued for the past three years. Global energy demand rose by 2.1 percent last year, more than twice the rate in 2016, and most of the increased energy demand was met with fossil fuels, according to the report.

'The gap between the current decarbonization rate and that needed to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius is widening,' the report said. 'There seems to be almost zero chance of limiting warming to well below 2 degrees, the main goal of the Paris Agreement.'

The PwC study coincided with the release of a report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said the world has only 12 years to limit a climate change catastrophe.

In China last year, PwC found that renewable power generation rose by 25 million metric tons of oil equivalent, which is an energy usage measurement. This was driven by a 71 percent increase in solar energy and a 20 percent increase in wind energy.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 01:42:08 UTC
