Central People Government of People Re : New railway for coal transport opens in North China

TAIYUAN - A new railway for coal transport has opened in North China, according to China Railway Taiyuan Group.

The railway runs 214 km between the city of Shuozhou in Shanxi province and Zhungeer in Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

It is designed to have an annual transport capability of 5.26 million tons to serve as a major coal outlet for the mineral-rich Inner Mongolia.

The Shuozhou-Zhungeer railway is a vital part of northern China's railway network for coal transport and will offer new opportunities for local industries, said an official with China Railway Taiyuan Group.