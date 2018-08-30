Central People Government of People Re : New trade deals to promote dairy, food product exports from UK

Farmers and dairy producers in the United Kingdom will soon be able to take advantage of the growing taste for cheese, chips and crisps in China, following a pair of new trade deals between the two nations.

China has agreed to accept imports of British dairy products made with milk from third countries in a deal that is estimated to generate 240 million pounds ($310 million) for the UK economy over five years.

In addition, China's developing taste for potatoes will soon be fueled by British produce, after an agreement was signed that allows the UK to export seed potatoes to China for the first time.

Both deals were finalized during a meeting in Beijing last week between UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Ni Yuefeng, head of the General Administration of Customs in China.

'I am delighted to see the completion of this deal, bringing significant benefits to dairy producers across the UK at a time when British food and drink exports are at a record high,' said Fox.

Last year China imported British dairy products worth 97 million pounds made mostly from milk sourced from within the UK. The UK government expects that trade figure to increase by almost 50 percent now that exporters can send goods with milk sourced from other nations.

'The appetite in China for UK produce is clearly strong. However there remains untapped potential across all food and drink categories,' said UK Trade Commissioner for China Richard Burn. 'Imports into China of products such as yoghurt, flavored milk and cheese have seen rapid growth as Chinese consumers increasingly associate these items with nutrition and well-being.'

Changing consumer tastes in China has led to a boom in dairy consumption. China imported 14.2 million metric tons of dairy products in 2017, up 11 percent on the previous year, and dairy imports are expected to exceed 19 million tons by 2026, according to China's Ministry of Agriculture.