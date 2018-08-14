Central People Government of People Re : Oil demand set to slow

Despite oil demand rising 5.5 percent year-on-year to 11.77 million barrels per day in 2017, oil consumption, including gasoline and diesel, is expected to fall gradually over the next five to seven years, as China focuses more on energy efficiency and quality.

Li Li, energy research director at ICIS China, said despite the fact that peak consumption of oil is yet to come and gasoline and diesel are still dominant in the transportation sector, consumption growth has been slowing in recent years.

She said gasoline and diesel demand will slow with downward pressure in five to seven years, due to growth in alternative and renewable fuels, expansion of vehicle sharing, increasing ethanol-based gasoline supply, as well as expansion of high-speed rail networks.

China's shift from quantity to quality, improved energy efficiency and tight environmental control will further cap oil consumption, she said.

According to S&P Global Platts China Oil Analytics, apparent oil demand is expected to rise by 500,000 barrels per day in 2018, equivalent to year-on-year growth of 4.2 percent.

This is also in accordance with forecasts from Sinopec's and China National Petroleum Corp's research institutes, which expect oil demand growth will slow from more than 5 percent in 2017 to over 4 percent in 2018, based on the assumption that China's GDP will grow 6.7 percent in 2018, slower than 6.9 percent in 2017.

Wang Lu, Asia-Pacific oil and gas analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said the slowing growth rate is mostly due to alternative fuel vehicles, which has in turn dented China's transport oil demand.

'China's oil demand will drop and gasoline consumption will weaken in the 2018-20 period, due to surging sales of alternative-fuel vehicles,' she said.

'The government's pollution fight to tighten fuel-efficiency standards is also dampening transport oil demand, while higher oil prices enhance the economics of natural-gas vehicles.'