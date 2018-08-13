Central People Government of People Re : Online tool eases trade tariff puzzles

Shanghai has launched a web-based intelligent tax inquiry system to help companies reap the most from free trade agreements.

The system, dubbed Smart FTAX, highlights efforts to catapult the city to the forefront of trade liberalization, following on its rollout of a 100-point circular in July to further open up the economy.

Smart FTAX, the first system of its kind in China, aims to give importers and exporters quick know-how into existing trade agreements and help them properly file the documents needed to gain tariff exemptions under various international free trade agreements, according to officials.

'China has signed 18 regional trade agreements involving 64 trading partners. But many companies have said they haven't made full use of the FTAs simply because they do not understand whether their goods are eligible for preferential tax rates,' said Shang Yuying, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Gao Rongkun, the head of Shanghai Customs, said, 'The strict and complicated rules on goods' country of origin laid out in FTAs have in effect kept many enterprises from benefiting from lowered tariffs'.

The rules of origin determine whether a product qualifies for preferential tariff treatment under an FTA, said Li Li, chief expert at the operations center of Asia Pacific Model E-port Network. APMEN is an intergovernmental initiative to promote trade facilitation across the region and the developer of Smart FTAX.

'The rules determining country of origin can be simple if the product is simply manufactured and assembled primarily in one country. But when a finished product includes components originating in many other countries, things can get complicated,' she said.