Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Online tool eases trade tariff puzzles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 04:45am CEST

Shanghai has launched a web-based intelligent tax inquiry system to help companies reap the most from free trade agreements.

The system, dubbed Smart FTAX, highlights efforts to catapult the city to the forefront of trade liberalization, following on its rollout of a 100-point circular in July to further open up the economy.

Smart FTAX, the first system of its kind in China, aims to give importers and exporters quick know-how into existing trade agreements and help them properly file the documents needed to gain tariff exemptions under various international free trade agreements, according to officials.

'China has signed 18 regional trade agreements involving 64 trading partners. But many companies have said they haven't made full use of the FTAs simply because they do not understand whether their goods are eligible for preferential tax rates,' said Shang Yuying, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Gao Rongkun, the head of Shanghai Customs, said, 'The strict and complicated rules on goods' country of origin laid out in FTAs have in effect kept many enterprises from benefiting from lowered tariffs'.

The rules of origin determine whether a product qualifies for preferential tariff treatment under an FTA, said Li Li, chief expert at the operations center of Asia Pacific Model E-port Network. APMEN is an intergovernmental initiative to promote trade facilitation across the region and the developer of Smart FTAX.

'The rules determining country of origin can be simple if the product is simply manufactured and assembled primarily in one country. But when a finished product includes components originating in many other countries, things can get complicated,' she said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 02:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aOil dips as trade tensions drag; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
05:40aPGA TOUR : Brooks Koepka a major force at PGA Championship
PU
05:36aSamsung may suspend operations at China mobile phone factory - Electronic Times
RE
05:33aASIA MARKETS: Turkish Currency Crisis Drags Down Asian Stock Markets
DJ
05:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : promotes biofertilizers and biopesticides
PU
05:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Jakarta hosts APO study mission on labor management
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aAsian shares, euro trampled as Turkish rout spreads
RE
05:14aAsian shares, euro trampled as Turkish rout spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
4TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
5MACROGEN INC : MACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.