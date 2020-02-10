Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Overseas cooperation to create better trade conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 07:28pm EST

China wants closer international cooperation to overcome the novel coronavirus epidemic and create better conditions for global trade, the Ministry of Commerce said on Feb 10.

The country has taken a number of measures to stabilize domestic trade and solve the issues faced by foreign-funded enterprises, said Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman.

Governments at both central and local levels have introduced policies to support exporters with adequate prevention and control materials to resume production, he said.

The official stressed that it is unnecessary to take intervention measures in global trade at present, as China has taken practical measures to minimize the impact caused by the epidemic outbreak. The country has the confidence and ability to win the battle against the epidemic.

The World Health Organization also spoke highly of China's efforts and stressed that restricting trade flow is not recommended.

Since the 21st China-EU Summit in 2019 has agreed to finalize the China-EU investment treaty by 2020, Gao said both sides will follow the instructions given by their leaders to complete the negotiations within this year.

They will maintain the good momentum of the negotiations and proceed in the same direction on the issue of differences, so as to reach an early agreement that will benefit the businesses and people of the two sides as soon as possible, he said.

The European Union will allocate 10 million euros ($10.95 million) for coronavirus research and provide 12 metric tons of supplies to China as part of an emergency response to help China's fight against the epidemic, according to the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

Even though foreign trade currently is affected to a certain extent, the key export provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang have not been severely affected by the epidemic, and the virus does not transmit via goods, said Chen Wenling, chief economist at Beijing-based China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

Based on the current condition, she predicted that the epidemic is expected to be controlled before the end of February, and consumption will resume normally, and even rebound.

More than 1,000 companies have booked exhibition areas for the third China International Import Expo, accounting for more than 50 percent of the exhibition places that have been signed.

The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov 5 to Nov 10.

The CIIE organizer will prepare noncontact methods, such as phone calls, video calls and emails in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to the CIIE bureau.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 00:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:30pPhilippines' trade deficit narrows to six-month low in December
RE
08:06pDollar and yen supported as coronavirus fears weigh on mood
RE
07:58pAsia shares inch up, coronavirus anxiety keeps investors edgy
RE
07:57pHow Brazil's JBS became collateral damage in war between billionaires
RE
07:53pTrump Budget Forecast for Deficit Cuts Is Built on Shaky Assumptions, Experts Say
DJ
07:33pIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Defying expectations of a rise, global carbon dioxide emissions flatlined in 2019
PU
07:28pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Overseas cooperation to create better trade conditions
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14pUK shoppers still wary about spending in January - BRC
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2Hudson's Bay Co seeks to bolster Saks off-price stores with staff move
3T-MOBILE US : Federal Judge Expected to Bless T-Mobile and Sprint Merger
4METRO AG : METRO : reaches deal to sell Real hypermarkets unit to consortium of property investors
5DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group