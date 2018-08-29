Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Rail route to facilitate foreign trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 04:22am CEST

Goods from Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region will soon enjoy lower logistics costs and shorter travel time to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey, as a result of new cargo routes due to open this year.

The routes, part of the Sino Euro Cargo Railway program linking China with the Caucasus region and the Middle East, are now under test operation, according to He Jun, a deputy general manager of the Xinjiang China-Euro Combine Logistics Co Ltd in charge of route management of the Sino Euro Cargo Railway.

'The new routes will further boost trade between China and economies involved in the Belt and Road Initiative,' said He.

He added that the company is seeking clients willing to join the test running of the routes. 'Most of the clients we are currently looking for are in the home accessory sector, which we found is of great need in countries in the Caucasus and Middle East areas,' said He.

He added that the new routes were proposed at a time when logistics networks no longer met the growing demand of China's cross-border trade with these areas.

The Sino Euro Cargo Railway program so far has 19 Europe-bound routes departing from Xinjiang, China's inland transit hub facing the international market, and reaching 17 countries including five Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, and European countries such as Germany and Spain.

As of July, 1,739 trips had been made on the rail cargo service, which was launched in 2014.

In 2017, total shipments rose 261 percent year-on-year. According to Liu Qi, a government official at the Economic and Information Commission of Xinjiang that regulates the trains' daily operations, this year 1,400 trips are expected to be made from Xinjiang.

'The Sino Euro Cargo Railway is growing to be a vital artery to strengthen trade ties between China and economies involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and beyond,' He said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 02:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aOil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market
RE
05:03aAsia shares eke out gains, dollar befuddled by trade doubts
RE
04:57aAsia shares eke out gains, dollar befuddled by trade doubts
RE
04:51aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Unusual Weather Pattern Continues through Michigan Affecting Consumers Energy Customers
PU
04:47aEXCLUSIVE - MEXICO-U.S. DEAL INCLUDES MEXICAN AUTO EXPORT CAP : sources
RE
04:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Rail route to facilitate foreign trade
PU
04:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China remains Africa’s top trading partner for 9 consecutive years
PU
04:08aBOJ'S SUZUKI : need to watch policy impact on bond market
RE
03:56aChina faces difficulties in achieving stable economic development- state planner
RE
03:52aCOMPLIMENTARY TICKETS TO THREATS TO U.S. SECURITY & TRUMP'S RESPONSE : Russia, North Korea & Global Terrorism
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER ACCUSES CEO'S TEAM OF MISCONDUCT: letter
4KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC : Karyopharm to Present Phase 2b STORM Data Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with ..
5Oil prices inch up on Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.