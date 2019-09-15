Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : 'Relations have vast potential'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

The comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between Russia and China will not only bring benefit to people of both countries, but also contribute to safeguarding global stability and multilateralism, a senior diplomat said.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the two countries' establishment of diplomatic ties, Andrey Denisov, the Russian ambassador to China, said nowadays, relations between Russia and China have reached a truly strategic level, with a variety of partnership and cooperation being concretely delivered.

Hailing the development of bilateral ties over the past 70 years as 'constructive, pragmatic and friendly' with solid institutional, economical and social bases, Denisov said that over the years, both countries have maintained good cooperation, not only in seeking mutually beneficial development, but also by contributing to key multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

He pointed out that certain progress has been achieved since leaders of both countries agreed on aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union, and this will foster an enabling climate for the region.

Both Russia and China support a multilateral trading system and are committed to building a fair, transparent and free international trade system, he stressed.

Noting that Russia and China enjoy large room for cooperation, Denisov said he expects the upcoming meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev will bring out new forms and areas of cooperation while spurring existing ones, in investment, finance and technology.

About 30 investment projects worth a total of $22 billion are underway with Chinese partners, he said, and the two countries have a huge potential in gas and coal cooperation.

On Sept 16, Premier Li Keqiang will kick off his three-day visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The two leaders will hold the 24th China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting and witness the signing of a number of cooperation documents and issue a joint communique, according to the Foreign Ministry.

One area of cooperation that Denisov sees as 'inspiring' in bilateral cooperation is agriculture, as Russia's export of food products went up about 30 percent and has become one of the leading forces behind Russian-Chinese economic ties. He also pointed out that two-way energy cooperation is one of the crucial topics to be discussed in the meeting.

'Russian-Chinese relations still have vast potential ... and new heights of cooperation will be reached through understanding, trust and partnership', he said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 01:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
10:00pOil prices soar 10% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
RE
09:59pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
09:42pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : 'Relations have vast potential'
PU
09:37pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : releases publication on planning for the 2021 Census (Media Release)
PU
09:16pROBERT IGER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:02pDollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
RE
08:58pSaudi attacks threaten U.S. gasoline price hikes, particularly in California
RE
07:35pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
5DREAM UNLIMITED CORP : DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by Real ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group