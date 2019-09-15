Central People Government of People Re : 'Relations have vast potential'

The comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between Russia and China will not only bring benefit to people of both countries, but also contribute to safeguarding global stability and multilateralism, a senior diplomat said.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the two countries' establishment of diplomatic ties, Andrey Denisov, the Russian ambassador to China, said nowadays, relations between Russia and China have reached a truly strategic level, with a variety of partnership and cooperation being concretely delivered.

Hailing the development of bilateral ties over the past 70 years as 'constructive, pragmatic and friendly' with solid institutional, economical and social bases, Denisov said that over the years, both countries have maintained good cooperation, not only in seeking mutually beneficial development, but also by contributing to key multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

He pointed out that certain progress has been achieved since leaders of both countries agreed on aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union, and this will foster an enabling climate for the region.

Both Russia and China support a multilateral trading system and are committed to building a fair, transparent and free international trade system, he stressed.

Noting that Russia and China enjoy large room for cooperation, Denisov said he expects the upcoming meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev will bring out new forms and areas of cooperation while spurring existing ones, in investment, finance and technology.

About 30 investment projects worth a total of $22 billion are underway with Chinese partners, he said, and the two countries have a huge potential in gas and coal cooperation.

On Sept 16, Premier Li Keqiang will kick off his three-day visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The two leaders will hold the 24th China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting and witness the signing of a number of cooperation documents and issue a joint communique, according to the Foreign Ministry.

One area of cooperation that Denisov sees as 'inspiring' in bilateral cooperation is agriculture, as Russia's export of food products went up about 30 percent and has become one of the leading forces behind Russian-Chinese economic ties. He also pointed out that two-way energy cooperation is one of the crucial topics to be discussed in the meeting.

'Russian-Chinese relations still have vast potential ... and new heights of cooperation will be reached through understanding, trust and partnership', he said.